Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,735,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -148.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

