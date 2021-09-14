Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.49 Million in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,069 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.62% of ZIX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,575 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZIX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZIX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 166,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ZIX by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $428.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

