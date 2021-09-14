Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

