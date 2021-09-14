Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innospec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Innospec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

IOSP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

