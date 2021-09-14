Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innospec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innospec by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after buying an additional 155,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Innospec by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

