Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AeroVironment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of AVAV opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,033.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

