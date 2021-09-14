Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,550 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEA. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

