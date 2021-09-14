Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

