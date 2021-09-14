Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.95 Million in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.70 million, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

