Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $372.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.21 and a 200-day moving average of $338.17. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

