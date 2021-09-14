Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.15 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.