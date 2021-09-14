Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $1,868,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

