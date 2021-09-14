Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.39 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

