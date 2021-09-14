Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Bottomline Technologies (de) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 181.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

