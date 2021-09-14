Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after buying an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.