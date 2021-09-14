Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

