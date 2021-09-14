Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,993 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Trupanion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Trupanion stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $237,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,950 shares of company stock worth $2,670,850 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

