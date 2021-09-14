Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

