Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $2.17 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $237.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $228.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

