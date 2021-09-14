Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

