ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NYSE COP opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

