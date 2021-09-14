Constellation Market Capitalization Tops $376.62 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $376.62 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

