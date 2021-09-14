ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $1.21 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00433546 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

