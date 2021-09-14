Contrasting Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 23.05 -$45.06 million N/A N/A Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -102.50% -52.10% Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

