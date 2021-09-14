Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45 and traded as low as C$6.21. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 854,586 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

