Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45 and traded as low as C$6.21. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 854,586 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

