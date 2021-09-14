Cook Protocol Market Cap Tops $4.25 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $397,143.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00079710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00171015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.38 or 1.00059138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07174776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.47 or 0.00889847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 448,819,327 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

