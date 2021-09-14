Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Cooper-Standard worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPS. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

NYSE:CPS opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.