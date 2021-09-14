Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Copa comprises about 6.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 9.19% of Copa worth $293,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. 749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. Copa’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.