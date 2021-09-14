Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 158.45% from the company’s current price.

CNS stock opened at GBX 10.06 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70. Corero Network Security has a 52-week low of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The firm has a market cap of £49.78 million and a P/E ratio of -16.77.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.