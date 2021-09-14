Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 158.45% from the company’s current price.
CNS stock opened at GBX 10.06 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70. Corero Network Security has a 52-week low of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The firm has a market cap of £49.78 million and a P/E ratio of -16.77.
About Corero Network Security
