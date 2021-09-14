Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 174,798 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 105,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.36. 10,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,803. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

