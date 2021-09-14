Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

