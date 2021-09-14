Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 2.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Corning worth $26,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Corning by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Corning by 16.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 431,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

GLW traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 133,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,083. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

