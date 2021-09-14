Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

