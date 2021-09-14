Cortex (CTXC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $38.43 million and $5.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00145803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.18 or 0.00821654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,352,220 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

