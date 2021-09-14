CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.44

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.44 and last traded at $173.44, with a volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.99.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $199,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $500,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $5,446,947. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CorVel by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

