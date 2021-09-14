CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.44

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.44 and last traded at $173.44, with a volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.67.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.99.
In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $199,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $500,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $5,446,947. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.