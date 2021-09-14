Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,964. The company has a market cap of $402.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.27. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

