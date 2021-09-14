Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 791,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,062% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $393.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

