Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE KOR traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.17 and a 12-month high of C$4.15.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

