Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Corvus Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,359. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

