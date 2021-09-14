Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Corvus Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,359. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.