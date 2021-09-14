Corvus Gold’s (KOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 120.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOR. Roth Capital cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 55,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOR. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

