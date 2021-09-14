Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $34.13 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $34.13 or 0.00073721 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $7.55 billion and approximately $3.45 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.99 or 1.00067180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00072139 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001474 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002183 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 279,144,378 coins and its circulating supply is 221,359,775 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

