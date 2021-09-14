Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

COST stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

