Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Country Garden alerts:

CTRYF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.