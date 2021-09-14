Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,045.13.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,935,981.82.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48.

COUR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,535. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,032,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.