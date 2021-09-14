CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Reaches $12.34 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 631.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 596.4% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.36 or 0.00429764 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.93 or 0.01136703 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

