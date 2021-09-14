CPUchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $53,611.15 and $15.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00078916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.89 or 0.99769651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.52 or 0.07204904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.56 or 0.00890938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 54,913,925 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

