Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

