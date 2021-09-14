Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CBRL stock opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.