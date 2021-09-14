Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 1.5%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

CRAWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Crawford United alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford United Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.