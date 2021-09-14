Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $163.57

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $100.82 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $163.57 or 0.00350569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00143525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.22 or 0.00814889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043564 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

