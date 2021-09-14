Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

CRARY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

