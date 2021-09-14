Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.02.
CRARY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.87.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
